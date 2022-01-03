Florida Women’s Basketball drops SEC home opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been nine years since the Florida Women’s Basketball team won their South Eastern Conference home opener, and as of Sunday, the waiting continues.

In spite of Jordyn Merritt, Kiki Smith, and Nina Rickards combining for 50 of Florida’s 69 points, Georgia was able to overcome a 16 point first half deficit and win 73-69.

This is the ninth consecutive loss the Gators have suffered at the hands of the Bulldogs, dating back to 2018.

Florida started out seven of nine from the field in the first quarter to end the period leading 25-14.

Over the course of the second quarter, the orange and blue ballooned their lead to 32-16 with 7:55 remaining before halftime.

However, the Bulldogs would rattle off a 17-2 run to close the half only trailing 34-33.

During the third quarter, both teams scored 16 points with Florida holding a one point advantage.

In the fourth quarter, the 13th ranked Bulldogs barked back by knocking down eight of 11 shots to outscore the Gators 24-19 and slip out of Gainesville with a four point victory to open conference play.

Florida’s next game will be back home at January 6th against Ole Miss at 6 p.m.

