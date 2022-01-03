Advertisement

Florida Women’s Basketball drops SEC home opener

Gators drop ninth straight to Bulldogs
Gator Womens Basketball warms up against Georgia
Gator Womens Basketball warms up against Georgia(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been nine years since the Florida Women’s Basketball team won their South Eastern Conference home opener, and as of Sunday, the waiting continues.

In spite of Jordyn Merritt, Kiki Smith, and Nina Rickards combining for 50 of Florida’s 69 points, Georgia was able to overcome a 16 point first half deficit and win 73-69.

This is the ninth consecutive loss the Gators have suffered at the hands of the Bulldogs, dating back to 2018.

Florida started out seven of nine from the field in the first quarter to end the period leading 25-14.

Over the course of the second quarter, the orange and blue ballooned their lead to 32-16 with 7:55 remaining before halftime.

However, the Bulldogs would rattle off a 17-2 run to close the half only trailing 34-33.

During the third quarter, both teams scored 16 points with Florida holding a one point advantage.

In the fourth quarter, the 13th ranked Bulldogs barked back by knocking down eight of 11 shots to outscore the Gators 24-19 and slip out of Gainesville with a four point victory to open conference play.

Florida’s next game will be back home at January 6th against Ole Miss at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

Gators men’s and women’s basketball games postponed due to COVID related issues
Gators men’s and women’s basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 related issues
Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks on the field with his arm in a sling after an...
Ventrell Miller returning to Florida
Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs for a touchdwn against Central Florida during the...
Gator football team finishes 6-7 with a 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF
O'Connell Center, Wednesday
Gator men’s basketball team dominates Stony Brook, 87-62