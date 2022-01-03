Gainesville Health and Fitness: Personal trainer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the new year starting, some of you may have workout regularly on your resolutions list.

Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness share how a personal trainer could help you achieve your goals.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Tricep workout

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.