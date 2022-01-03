Governor DeSantis calls for more monoclonal antibody doses at press event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At Governor Ron DeSantis’s first press event since speaking in Ocala two weeks ago, he called for more monoclonal antibody tests.

The federal government temporarily limited the distribution of the treatment following studies that found it less effective against the omicron variant.

This was reversed after they received a letter from Florida’s surgeon general.

Now DeSantis is pushing for the state to be allowed to purchase the treatment instead of the feds.

The state is asking for an additional 30 to 40,000 doses with plans to open five to ten additional distribution sites.

