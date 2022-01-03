Marion County hosting multiple career fairs for jobs within the county

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are hosting career fairs to fill dozens of job openings within the county.

The county is holding four job fairs this month at different locations.

The first is Saturday, January 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belleview Library on SE CR-484.

They’re hiring for jobs in 18 departments, including animal services, parks and recreation, and environmental services.

The rest of the career fairs this month are as follows:

Wednesday, January 12: 4 – 7 P.M. – Dunnellon Library – 20351 Robinson Rd, Dunnellon, Florida 34431

Thursday, January 13: 4 – 7 P.M. – Marion Oaks Community Center – 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala, Florida 34473

Wednesday, January 19: 4 – 7 P.M. – Forest Community Center – 777 S. Hwy 314A, Ocklawaha, Florida 32179

