Advertisement

Marion County hosting multiple career fairs for jobs within the county

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are hosting career fairs to fill dozens of job openings within the county.

The county is holding four job fairs this month at different locations.

 The first is Saturday, January 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belleview Library on SE CR-484.

They’re hiring for jobs in 18 departments, including animal services, parks and recreation, and environmental services.

The rest of the career fairs this month are as follows:

  • Wednesday, January 12: 4 – 7 P.M. – Dunnellon Library – 20351 Robinson Rd, Dunnellon, Florida 34431
  • Thursday, January 13: 4 – 7 P.M. – Marion Oaks Community Center – 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala, Florida 34473
  • Wednesday, January 19: 4 – 7 P.M. – Forest Community Center – 777 S. Hwy 314A, Ocklawaha, Florida 32179

TRENDING STORY: Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

Texas man dies by suicide at Ocala RV park while on the run from law enforcement
Texas man dies by suicide at Ocala RV park while on the run from law enforcement
On Oct. 21, 2020, Trent Paschal was accused of shooting his wife Savannah at their Texas...
Texas man dies by suicide at Ocala RV park while on the run from law enforcement
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker denied the University of Florida’s request to dismiss the...
Federal judge denies UF request to drop case concerning professors’ First Amendment rights