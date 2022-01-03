Military horses retire at Alachua horse retirement home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two retired US military horses have now found a home at Mill Creek Farm Retirement Home for Horses.

Making this happen was a lifelong dream fulfilled for Mary Gregory and her late husband Peter.

“When we met we found we both loved animals and we said if we ever made the money we would like to start a place to save animals,” said Mary Gregory, Co-Founder of the Retirement Home for Horses.

So they did just that. Since 1984, the farm has been making a difference in animals’ lives.

Now, retired military horses Ahab and Traveler get to feel that same love.

“They came from Fort Carson in Colorado from the army color guard out there,” said Paul Gregory, President of the non-profit sanctuary, and Mary’s son.

Traveler even has a US military tattoo that will stick with him forever.

Paul Gregory said both horses developed issues with arthritis in their legs.

Many of the horses they take in were neglected in the past.

“They come through our gates skin and bone usually and scared stiff of people,” said Mary Gregory.

But with the resources they have at Mill Creek Farm, they’re able to turn things around for so many animals.

“After a little bit of time, you see them all of a sudden get this new strength and vitality and glow about them and it’s just wonderful to watch them prosper,” said Paul Gregory.

Ahab and Traveler are just two of hundreds of horses retired at the farm.

“We’ve never ever refused a legitimate case,” said Mary Gregory.

With 335 acres of land, the Gregory’s plan to give horses a place to retire for years to come.

