One new Canine distemper case confirmed at the Alachua County Animal Shelter, three cases total

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A virus outbreak at the Alachua County Animal Shelter has stopped all dog adoptions for the time being.

Two cases were initially reported in a press release sent out by Alachua County Animal Resources & Care on Friday, Director Ed Williams confirmed another case on Monday.

Canine distemper is one of the many viruses that is vaccinated against through most yearly shots given by veterinarians to pets. Puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most vulnerable. The virus is typically spread when a dog has been in contact with other forms of wildlife.

“We get a lot of raccoons and things like that that may have exposure and if you were to take your dog out to the backyard or out for a walk, you come across an area where a raccoon has been recently they can if their not fully vaccinated, contract the virus,” said Williams.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Animal Resources has suspended all adoptions after an outbreak

Due to these three cases being diagnosed, all dogs at the shelter are being quarantined. The shelter will not be accepting new dogs, but if a stray is turned in they will scan it for a microchip and then ask whoever found the dog to hold it at their home for the time being. Williams says that this lack of ability to adopt out dogs can cause a strain on resources at the shelter.

“Well it makes things difficult at the animal shelter as you might imagine. We have quite a few dogs here, so when we get to where dogs are a certain segment of the population are not allowed to leave, it’s going to put a strain on resources rather quickly,” said Williams.

Dog adoptions may be halted for as long as two to four weeks, other services provided by the shelter such as cat adoptions will still be available.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.