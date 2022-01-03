Advertisement

One new Canine distemper case confirmed at the Alachua County Animal Shelter, three cases total

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A virus outbreak at the Alachua County Animal Shelter has stopped all dog adoptions for the time being.

Two cases were initially reported in a press release sent out by Alachua County Animal Resources & Care on Friday, Director Ed Williams confirmed another case on Monday.

Canine distemper is one of the many viruses that is vaccinated against through most yearly shots given by veterinarians to pets. Puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most vulnerable. The virus is typically spread when a dog has been in contact with other forms of wildlife.

“We get a lot of raccoons and things like that that may have exposure and if you were to take your dog out to the backyard or out for a walk, you come across an area where a raccoon has been recently they can if their not fully vaccinated, contract the virus,” said Williams.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Animal Resources has suspended all adoptions after an outbreak

Due to these three cases being diagnosed, all dogs at the shelter are being quarantined. The shelter will not be accepting new dogs, but if a stray is turned in they will scan it for a microchip and then ask whoever found the dog to hold it at their home for the time being. Williams says that this lack of ability to adopt out dogs can cause a strain on resources at the shelter.

“Well it makes things difficult at the animal shelter as you might imagine. We have quite a few dogs here, so when we get to where dogs are a certain segment of the population are not allowed to leave, it’s going to put a strain on resources rather quickly,” said Williams.

Dog adoptions may be halted for as long as two to four weeks, other services provided by the shelter such as cat adoptions will still be available.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

Texas man dies by suicide at Ocala RV park while on the run from law enforcement
Texas man dies by suicide at Ocala RV park while on the run from law enforcement
On Oct. 21, 2020, Trent Paschal was accused of shooting his wife Savannah at their Texas...
Texas man dies by suicide at Ocala RV park while on the run from law enforcement
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker denied the University of Florida’s request to dismiss the...
Federal judge denies UF request to drop case concerning professors’ First Amendment rights