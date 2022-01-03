Texas fugitive dies while Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies attempt to serve warrant

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of murdering his wife near Houston killed himself after being located by sheriff’s deputies in Marion County, authorities said.

A tip led deputies to search for Trent Vahn Paschal, 48, at Holiday Travel Park on Silver Springs Boulevard Friday night. That’s when deputies said he shot himself.

Paschal faced a murder charge for killing his wife, Savannah Paschal, in Oct. 2020. He was also accused of aggravated assault on a police officer and a bond was set at $550,000.

After posting bond, Paschal removed his ankle monitor and stole a car at knifepoint in April 2021. His bonds were then revoked and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

