Advertisement

Texas fugitive dies while Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies attempt to serve warrant

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of murdering his wife near Houston killed himself after being located by sheriff’s deputies in Marion County, authorities said.

A tip led deputies to search for Trent Vahn Paschal, 48, at Holiday Travel Park on Silver Springs Boulevard Friday night. That’s when deputies said he shot himself.

Paschal faced a murder charge for killing his wife, Savannah Paschal, in Oct. 2020. He was also accused of aggravated assault on a police officer and a bond was set at $550,000.

After posting bond, Paschal removed his ankle monitor and stole a car at knifepoint in April 2021. His bonds were then revoked and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

When school returns on Tuesday employees, volunteers, and visitors are required to wear masks.
ACPS staff are once again required to wear masks, students strongly encouraged
Mary Gregory, co-founder of the Retirement Home for Horses, welcomes Ahab and Traveler to their...
Military horses retire at Alachua horse retirement home
1-2-22
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
Troopers are hoping a witness can independently confirm details of the incident for the...
FHP troopers asking for any witnesses from fatal cyclist crash in Lake City to come forward