Texas man dies by suicide at Ocala RV park while on the run from law enforcement

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Oct. 21, 2020, Trent Paschal was accused of shooting his wife Savannah at their Texas home.

He has since been charged with her death, in addition to aggravated assault and other weapons charges.

“I miss her everyday. Every minute of everyday. I really do,” Savannah’s father, Michael Kinchen, told our news partners KTRK in April.

“I told her not to mess with me. Not to mess with my emotions, don’t play with me,” Paschal said in a YouTube video.

He seemed to confess in the video, which has since been removed.

He skipped bond in April, and ditched his ankle monitor.

He stole a vehicle from a salesmen at knife point and ended up in Marion County.

Deputies said, they found the Texas fugitive at an Ocala RV park, where he ultimately shot and killed himself.

We spoke to an employee at the Holiday Travel RV Park. They told us they were told to not say anything.

Marion County Sheriff’s Officials told TV20, they don’t make comments on suicide cases, but they did send us the incident report.

Deputies responded to the RV park just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, where they gave commands over a PA system for Paschal to exit the van where he was hiding.

According to the report, after a short period of time, deputies heard a ‘muffled pop’ followed by something falling in the vehicle.

They found Paschal with a gunshot wound to the head, ending the more than nine months search for authorities.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.