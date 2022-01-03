Advertisement

The U.S. Coast Guard is calling off the search for the missing boater off the coast of Cedar Key

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:05 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Coast Guard is calling off the search for a missing boater who disappeared off the coast of Cedar Key.

Crews had recovered the body of 33-year-old David Savioe, but 39-year-old Michael Sedor is still missing.

The pair were reported missing after their sunken boat was found last Wednesday.

After 125 hours of searching more than 1,300 nautical miles, the Coast Guard is suspending the search for Sedor.

