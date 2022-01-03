The U.S. Coast Guard is calling off the search for the missing boater off the coast of Cedar Key

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Coast Guard is calling off the search for a missing boater who disappeared off the coast of Cedar Key.

Crews had recovered the body of 33-year-old David Savioe, but 39-year-old Michael Sedor is still missing.

TRENDING STORY: FHP troopers asking for any witnesses from fatal cyclist crash in Lake City to come forward

The pair were reported missing after their sunken boat was found last Wednesday.

After 125 hours of searching more than 1,300 nautical miles, the Coast Guard is suspending the search for Sedor.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.