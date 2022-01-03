Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:03 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners meet Tuesday morning, and first on their agenda is an update on COVID-19.

The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. at the McPherson Governmental Campus.

Commissioners hear an update on COVID-19 from the county health department before discussing Coronavirus relief funds and other budget impacts.

Alachua County School Board members discuss how to re-zone the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The workshop starts at 2 p.m. where board members will talk about spot re-zoning throughout the district.

Board members have worked on reshaping parts of the district for more than a year.

Wednesday’s agenda has little information but mentions board members will hear a presentation on spot rezoning.

Gainesville City Commissioners meet Thursday morning for a regular meeting.

Commissioners discuss a number of topics we’ve been following at TV20 including the University of Florida’s campus development agreement, the Eastside Grocery Store, and allocating American Rescue Plan funds.

The meeting starts at 10:00 a.m. at Gainesville City Hall.

