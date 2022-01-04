Activist refusing to leave arrested before Gov. DeSantis press conference in Jacksonville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis’ news event in Jacksonville Tuesday morning was disrupted by the arrest of an activist.

Governor DeSantis was set to speak at the department of health in Duval County at 10:15 a.m.

Before the event began, a group of protestors demanded to talk with the governor.

Staff representing the governor came out and informed the group that the event was closed to the public. However, an activist identified as Ben Frazier was standing up and refused to move.

The governor’s staff alerted securities and Frazier was seen being taken out by police in handcuffs.

