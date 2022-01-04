Advertisement

Activist refusing to leave arrested before Gov. DeSantis press conference in Jacksonville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis’ news event in Jacksonville Tuesday morning was disrupted by the arrest of an activist.

Governor DeSantis was set to speak at the department of health in Duval County at 10:15 a.m.

Before the event began, a group of protestors demanded to talk with the governor.

Staff representing the governor came out and informed the group that the event was closed to the public. However, an activist identified as Ben Frazier was standing up and refused to move.

The governor’s staff alerted securities and Frazier was seen being taken out by police in handcuffs.

TRENDING STORY: American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
FHP investigating multiple-vehicle accident in Gainesville
FHP investigating multiple-vehicle accident in Gainesville
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Hometown Hero: Shannon Snell brings flavor to families in need
Hometown Hero: Shannon Snell brings flavor to families in need