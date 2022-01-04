Alachua County buys 2200 acres of land for water conservation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is purchasing more than 2200 acres of land for water quality preservation.

The county’s environmental acquisition program, Alachua County Forever, bought 2274 acres of a conservation easement from the Hitchcock family.

The land will now be protected to help maintain water quality in the Santa Fe River and surrounding habitat.

