Advertisement

Alachua County buys 2200 acres of land for water conservation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is purchasing more than 2200 acres of land for water quality preservation.

The county’s environmental acquisition program, Alachua County Forever, bought 2274 acres of a conservation easement from the Hitchcock family.

The land will now be protected to help maintain water quality in the Santa Fe River and surrounding habitat.

To learn more about the conservation project, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

Lake City plans to combat gun violence with security cameras in high-crime areas
Lake City plans to combat gun violence with security cameras in high-crime areas
ACPS updates mask requirement for employees
ACPS updates mask requirement for employees
ACPS update mask requirement for employees
ACPS update mask requirement for employees
Governor DeSantis calls for more monoclonal antibody doses at press event
Governor DeSantis calls for more monoclonal antibody doses at press event