FHP investigating multiple-vehicle accident in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a wreck in Gainesville that unfolded Tuesday morning.

State troopers say the accident occurred near 9 a.m. at Southwest Williston Road and Southwest 35th Drive.

The crash involved a 2013 Audi, a livestock truck, and a rock truck. Lanes are blocked at the intersection.

Troopers expect the area to be cleared soon.

The driver and passenger from the Audi were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

