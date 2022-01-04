Gun violence continues in Lake City, 16-year-old wounded by gunshot

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In the last five days, Lake City Police have responded to four separate acts of gun violence.

On Monday night, officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg on North East Martin Luther King Street around 5:50 p.m.

The boy said before being shot he saw a black car in the area.

He was then taken to the hospital.

