Advertisement

Gun violence continues in Lake City, 16-year-old wounded by gunshot

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In the last five days, Lake City Police have responded to four separate acts of gun violence.

On Monday night, officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg on North East Martin Luther King Street around 5:50 p.m.

The boy said before being shot he saw a black car in the area.

He was then taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

J&J vaccines distributed at Alachua County Jail to curb COVID-19 outbreak within the county
J&J vaccines distributed at Alachua County Jail to curb COVID-19 outbreak within the county
Activist refusing to leave arrested before Gov. DeSantis press conference in Jacksonville
Activist refusing to leave arrested before Gov. DeSantis press conference in Jacksonville
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
FHP investigating multiple-vehicle accident in Gainesville
FHP investigating multiple-vehicle accident in Gainesville