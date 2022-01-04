Hometown Hero: Shannon Snell brings flavor to families in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Barbecue food and giving back to the community are two passions for Sonny’s Barbecue Pitmaster Ambassador Shannon Snell.

“She loves the ribs, so I said well if you love them I’ll bring them to you and she said that would be the greatest thing in her week so I said I’m happy to do it,” Snell said as he cut up a rack of ribs.

He got the idea to combine his passions last year during the pandemic. He was able to bring a little extra flavor during the holiday season by providing 40 meals to families in need.

“The thing about giving is it really doesn’t stop, it’s one of those things that you get the ultimate rush out of it’s like a blessing to be able to help people,” said Snell.

This year Snell’s taken it even further. With his nearly 10,000 Twitter followers fueling donations to his efforts combined with Sonny’s matching donations, Snell has already surpassed his goal of feeding 100 families across North Central Florida.

“Those are all yours. You share with whoever you feel like sharing with,” said Snell as he delivered a meal to a Gainesville woman.

From playing football at the University of Florida to now serving up some of the best barbecue, Snell loves giving back to a community he said has given him so much.

“I’ve been blessed to remain around here and make good contacts and great friends and this is where I wanna stay,” aid Snell.

This is just the beginning of what he says is a new tradition.

“I always have this thing I wanna do bigger and better right so next year I wanna do bigger and better,” Snell added.

