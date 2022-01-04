J&J vaccines distributed at Alachua County Jail to curb COVID-19 outbreak within the county

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 81 inmates at the Alachua County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, and health care providers are administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines to curb the current outbreak.

The jail has secured 90 doses of the vaccine, which they will start offering to inmates this wee.

Corizon, the healthcare provider at the jail, is confirming 298 inmates have had their first shot.

193 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Alachua County officials say 25 employees have tested positive for the virus.

They say services like trash pickup and road maintenance could be affected if cases continue to go up.

