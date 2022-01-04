Lake City plans to combat gun violence with security cameras in high-crime areas

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City is finalizing a plan to purchase security cameras to reduce gun violence.

In a Lake City City Council meeting, council members discussed an agreement to purchase security cameras from Motorolla to be put in areas with higher rates of gun violence, particularly along MLK St. and Annie Mattox Park.

This comes after the city experienced acts of gun violence on three straight days from December 24 to December 26.

$200,000 was approved in the most recent budget to purchase the cameras.

