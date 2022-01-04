MCBOCC gets a COVID update

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It seems Omicron is spreading across north central Florida.

Between Dec. 24th and the 30th, Marion County recorded an average of 220 new cases per day, bumping the positivity rate up to 17 percent.

This new positivity rate is the county’s highest since Sept.

“I think we’re probably on line to get around 2,000 maybe a little more this week,” DOH-Marion Administrator Mark Lander said.

Lander gave an update at the County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

“We know Omicron is here, we know it’s very contagious. We’ve seen it spread, and we’re also seeing some of the effects, some what more minimal effects from what we’ve seen with past variants which is a good sign, a good shift in this virus,” he said.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials also gave a pandemic update during the meeting.

From April to Oct., staff helped administer just shy of 2,000 COVID vaccines.

And just a few weeks ago, MCFR got its first shipment of monoclonal antibodies.

“What we’re seeing is, the ones that we have administered this to, it has benefited,” MCFR Battalion Chief, Bradley Olmsted said.

So far they’ve given eight monoclonal antibody treatments to county employees and their families, and have plans to order more doses.

“We’ve put in the order for the existing product that we have today. We’re going to try to get 20 more boxes,” Olmsted said.

Allowing 40 people to make a speedy recovery from this contagious disease.

Ocala Fire Rescue is also offering monoclonal antibody treatments to insurance holders covered by the city’s medical insurance policy – including employees and their dependents.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.