Multiple incidents of gun violence reported in Lake City during New Year’s Eve

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple gun-related incidents were reported in Lake City during New Year’s Eve.

Officers say a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old got into a fight on Northeast Aberdeen Avenue and Denver Street.

The 15-year-old pulled out a gun and started shooting. One person was shot in the foot.

Later on, in the afternoon, gunshots were reported on Northeast Leon Street. Witnesses say people in two cars fired at each other.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

TRENDING STORY: Gun violence continues in Lake City, 16-year-old wounded by gunshot

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.