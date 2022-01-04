OneBlood and Dunkin’ Donuts are celebrating National Blood Donor Month with free coffee

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -January 10-31, OneBlood will be giving vouchers for a free medium hot or iced coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts. Participating locations are in the Gainesville area only.

1,000 vouchers are available and are not redeemable for cash or any other menu item.

A representative with OneBlood said supply is low considering the state of the pandemic.

“With remote work still in place for many locations, that impacts corporate drives and participation rates there. We also don’t have as many high schools and colleges/university blood drives taking place, like there used to be prior to the pandemic. That accounts for 20% of the blood supply,” explained Susan Forbes, the Senior Vice President of Communications with OneBlood.

The Field Marketing Manager of Dunkin’ Donuts, Erica Roomy, said getting involved with the community is crucial on a multitude of levels.

“Anything that our local franchisees can do to help give back to the community is so incredibly important to us. Even just this one incentive to encourage people to get out there and donate blood and to thank those who are regularly donating blood as well,” said Roomy.

OneBlood has a program in place to see when and where your blood is being used, and even speak to who is receiving it.

