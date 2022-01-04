Residents oppose whole body animal crematory in Morriston neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After outcry from neighbors, the Levy County Planning Commission recommended denying a whole body animal crematory in a Morriston neighborhood on Monday. Residents said their street is not the right place for a crematorium.

“It’s a good idea in the wrong place,” neighbor Tara Keel said.

About a dozen residents spoke at the planning meeting against an animal crematory specifically for horses proposed by D&N Equine Recovery.

Bianca Odonnell has a lot line adjacent with the property and said her and her neighbors were not informed.

“With a crematorium what you’re looking at is animals 24/7 that are diseased or dead will be brought to our neighborhood where they will be disposed of by fire which then will release particles into the air which can contaminate our water as well as our crops,” neighbor Bianca Odonnell said.

D&N Owner Michael Degrande reassured the board that the crematory would emit zero smoke.

“This crematorium will be permitted through the Florida DEP. It will meet and exceed all Florida air quality regulations,” DeGrande said.

The crematory would be placed on 10 acres with two chambers and is just acres from neighbors property on Southeast 23rd place in Morriston.

“These are actually quite simple machines that have been engineered to be clean burning and highly efficient,” DeGrande added.

“Some residents say a whole body animal crematory is a good thing for this area but putting it in a neighborhood is a bad call.”

“Pollution is definitely a concern and our property values,” Keel said. “I’ve spoken with a realtor from one of the largest real estate companies in Levy County and she did assure me that this could very well affect our property values negatively.”

The planning commission denied the request unanimously with concerns that D&N Equine Recovery was not asking to rezone the property as commercial.

Instead they want to keep the existing zoning as agricultural rural residential because animals were involved.

“We don’t want the traffic,” Keel added. “We of course don’t want the pollution. It’s just not the right place.”

While the planning committee denied the request, the item is on the agenda for the board of Levy County commissioners on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m.

