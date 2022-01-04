Student athletes at the University of Florida benefit from a new NIL opportunity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Student athletes at the University of Florida came out to The Patio Pizza and Provisions restaurant to take advantage of a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity.

Athletes across six different sports including football, gymnastics and baseball came out to the NIL sponsorship and got paid to promote the restaurant’s food on their social media pages.

This was made possible through MarketPryce Florida, an initiative that connects student athletes with Gainesville businesses.

“Having opportunities to get paid really helps with financials so we are able to enjoy our sport without having to worry about needing a part time job. We can focus on being a student athlete” says Gator cheerleader, Nate Waters.

The non-profit is funded by alumni and donors who support Gator athletes in connecting them with NIL deals in the community.

“Gator nation is huge. So this is a great opportunity to network and meet new people” says Gator baseball player, Colby Halter.

The Patio sponsorship is the first MarketPryce Florida campaign with a local Gainesville business, and they hope to hold events like these bi-weekly throughout the year.

Co-owner of the pizza restaurant, Dennis Santos says “being a new restaurant just starting out, I figured it was a perfect pairing so they can give us the much needed exposure and we can give athletes that actually need extra income some assistance”

The NCAA’s NIL policy could have major effects on the landscape of college sports, but it’s already putting money in the pockets of these student athletes.

