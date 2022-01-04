Advertisement

Tech Tuesday: Amend Surgical CEO, shows off a product called tissue tape

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida biotech company is working on a new product they say could help wounds heal better.

For our revamped Tech Tuesday, our friends at UF Innovate tell us the company drew inspiration from a certain slimy animal.

