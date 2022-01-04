Tech Tuesday: Amend Surgical CEO, shows off a product called tissue tape

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida biotech company is working on a new product they say could help wounds heal better.

For our revamped Tech Tuesday, our friends at UF Innovate tell us the company drew inspiration from a certain slimy animal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.