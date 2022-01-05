Boys soccer: P.K. Yonge blanks Fort White, reaches 12-1-1 overall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Visiting Fort White hung tough, but host P.K. Yonge prevailed in Tuesday night’s Class 3A-District 4 boys soccer match in Gainesville, 2-0. The Blue Wave remain one of North Central Florida’s hottest teams, improving to 12-1-1. The Indians fall to 3-5-3. Both teams were playing their first game in over two weeks following the holiday break.

Junior Teodoro Marson struck first for the Blue Wave, with a goal in the 28th minute. Senior Carter Smith added some insurance midway through the second half.

The win is the third straight for the Blue Wave, who have outscored opponents, 63-14 this season. P.K. Yonge stays in action Wednesday to visit Suwannee, while Fort White is at Jefferson County on Thursday.

