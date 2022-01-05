Fatal traffic accident in Gainesville leaves one pedestrian dead, police investigating
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are investigating a deadly traffic accident involving a pedestrian.
The crash happened at the intersection of Northwest 8th Avenue and Northwest 10th Street around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Gainesville police say a vehicle was headed north on Northwest 10th Street when it turned left and hit the pedestrian.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
