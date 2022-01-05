Fatal traffic accident in Gainesville leaves one pedestrian dead, police investigating

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are investigating a deadly traffic accident involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened at the intersection of Northwest 8th Avenue and Northwest 10th Street around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Gainesville police say a vehicle was headed north on Northwest 10th Street when it turned left and hit the pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

