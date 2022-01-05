Advertisement

Gator football notes: Diabate to Utah, Davis to NFL draft

Report: Mike Peterson to join Napier’s staff
Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA...
Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The offseason of college football is barely underway for most teams and players, but there has already been a lot of movement. That continued on Tuesday with former Gator linebacker Mohamoud Diabate announcing on social media that he would transfer to Utah for his senior season. The move means that Diabate will now face his former school in the 2022 season opener on Sept. 3.

The Utes are coming off a Pac-12 title and an appearance in the Rose Bowl. Diabate finished second on the Gators with 89 tackles this past season, including 2.5 for a loss.

Senior running back Malik Davis also announced his intention to enter the 2022 NFL draft. Although a senior, all players are now eligible for an eligibility extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis will forgo that final season after rushing for 487 yards and 5 touchdowns this fall, and a total of 1,470 yards from 2017-2021.

Lastly, new Florida head coach Billy Napier is expected to hire Gator alum and UF Hall of Famer Mike Peterson as his outside linebackers coach, according to multiple reports. The Athletic was the first to report the news. Peterson played for Florida’s 1996 national championship team, was a First Team All-American in 1998, and was most recently coaching linebackers at South Carolina.

