Girls hoops: Countryside Christian builds big lead, holds on versus Dixie County, 50-39

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Countryside Christian girls basketball team extended its winning streak to five and improved to 9-2 overall with Tuesday’s 50-39 win over visiting Dixie County in Gainesville. The Bears fall to 3-6 with the loss.

The Minutemen did most of their damage in the first half, racing out to a 31-15 lead and holding on in the second half. Countryside Christian remains home to host Aucilla Christian on Thursday, while Dixie County drops its fourth in a row and returns to Cross City to face Cedar Key on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.