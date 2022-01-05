Advertisement

Girls hoops: Countryside Christian builds big lead, holds on versus Dixie County, 50-39

CCS returns from holiday break with double-digit win
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Countryside Christian girls basketball team extended its winning streak to five and improved to 9-2 overall with Tuesday’s 50-39 win over visiting Dixie County in Gainesville. The Bears fall to 3-6 with the loss.

The Minutemen did most of their damage in the first half, racing out to a 31-15 lead and holding on in the second half. Countryside Christian remains home to host Aucilla Christian on Thursday, while Dixie County drops its fourth in a row and returns to Cross City to face Cedar Key on Thursday.

