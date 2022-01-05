Hawthorne woman fatally struck by truck driver who veered off the road
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST
ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hawthorne woman is dead after a tractor-trailer ran off the road and hit her.
State troopers say the 49-year-old woman was standing next to a mailbox on the side of the road near U.S. 301 and Northeast 78th Place.
According to the authorities, the collision happened near 6 p.m. Monday.
The woman was taken to UF Health, where she was pronounced dead.
