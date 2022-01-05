Hawthorne woman fatally struck by truck driver who veered off the road

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hawthorne woman is dead after a tractor-trailer ran off the road and hit her.

State troopers say the 49-year-old woman was standing next to a mailbox on the side of the road near U.S. 301 and Northeast 78th Place.

According to the authorities, the collision happened near 6 p.m. Monday.

The woman was taken to UF Health, where she was pronounced dead.

