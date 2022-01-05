The judge didn’t rule on motion to dismiss the case brought against Loren Cava by her neighbors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The attorney for Loren Cava asked the court to dismiss the case brought against her by neighbors.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Meshon Rawls didn’t rule on the motion to dismiss.

Instead, the judge gave attorneys for each side ten days to write up how they want her to rule.

Cava was investigated by animal services over concerns her dogs were being treated inhumanely.

The neighbors want the court to remove the dogs from her care.

