Lake City officials hope cameras can help stop recent uptick in gun-violence

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After four incidents of gun violence in the past four days, city leaders in Lake City are asking the public for ideas to help stop the violence.

One idea discussed would be cameras in areas with high crime. Mayor Stephen Whitt says that the idea was brought up during Monday’s city council meeting.

“I’m totally in favor of it (the cameras), it’s something we need not just for the gun violence but for safety and putting it in our parks for people. I know some of the tennis players are in favor of it and they spoke to me about it,” said Whitt.

$200,000 is budgeted for the cameras, but Mayor Whitt says it alone will not stop gun-related crime in the city.

“I don’t know that we can stop it, but we can certainly try to improve on it. It’s not something that the police can do, or I can do it’s something that the community is going to have to work at and the more we so with the schools, the churches, the civic organizations, the better our community is going to be,” said Whitt.

Carol Tunsil, a local activist against gun violence says she has seen an increased police presence in the areas where these crimes were committed.

“I would like to see more policing, which I have witnessed that today so I’m happy about that. Im actually going to schedule a visit with Mayor Whitt to kind of talk about that, a little more policing in the city,” said Tunsil.

She also supports cameras in these high crime areas.

“I think that would be a wonderful idea, because no one obviously is talking or saying anything about what is happening, so if the cameras are put up so maybe that can solve some of the unsolved murders that we’re having,” said Tunsil.

