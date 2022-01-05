Advertisement

Man arrested after robbing Tommy Hilfiger, leading deputies on a high speed chase

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after a strong-arm robbery turned into a vehicle chase down Archer Road. 

Deputies say 32-year-old Scotty Norton forcibly took merchandise from a store in Celebration Pointe,  he then led deputies on a chase to the Wawa gas station on Archer Road where he hit a fire hydrant and tried running away. 

Deputies caught him and arrested him, they say he was also wanted for numerous other robberies in Gainesville. 

