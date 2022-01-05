A man that was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Day was identified by Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies have identified a man killed during a shooting on New Year’s Day.
Deputies say the shooting happened on Southwest 68th Terrace around 1:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORY: Gun violence continues in Lake City, 16-year-old wounded by gunshot
When deputies arrived, they found 21-year-old Kiontaya Presley with a gunshot wound and surrounded by a large group of people.
Presley died at the hospital.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.