A man that was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Day was identified by Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies have identified a man killed during a shooting on New Year’s Day.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Southwest 68th Terrace around 1:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found 21-year-old Kiontaya Presley with a gunshot wound and surrounded by a large group of people.

Presley died at the hospital.

