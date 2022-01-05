Manatees heading back to the springs amidst cooler Gulf temperatures

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When cooler weather rolls into North Central Florida, it leaves us searching for ways to stay warm.

And the gentle giants of our Gulf waters are not excluded from that search.

We’re getting into the cooler months of the year, although December didn’t quite feel like it. And with this last cold front that pushed through, Gulf water temps dipped into the 60′s.

Captain at Manatee Tour and Dive Matt Wilburn informs that “once the Gulf water drops to that magic temperature of 68 degrees and starts falling below that, we have a huge migration of animals from the Gulf of Mexico down the Crystal River 7 miles into Kings Bay and they’ll congregate in the springs.”

Captain Matt Wilburn says when manatees are exposed to water below 68 degrees for an extended time, their internal body temperature becomes a health hazard.

He compares it to frostbite for humans, when layers of skin begin to fall off, making them more vulnerable to disease and death.

But by going to the springs, manatees can stay warm.

Wilburn says the spring water’s warmth can be attributed to “a constant ground temperature, 72.6. And even in the summertime, it feels like ice water and in the winter, it feels like bathwater.”

But when manatees begin their journey to the springs, they show up in numbers.

From past experiences, Wilburn notices “they get kinda bored in here because they have to congregate in the springs. So we’ll end up with 750 manatees easily, maybe a thousand.”

Captain Wilburn emphasizes its important to respect them like you would another person, and that they “can feel your heart beating up to 6 feet away. They can feel your breathing 6 feet away. They know how many people are in the water, what kind of mood you’re in, they can feel if you’re pregnant... They can sense two heartbeats.”

He advises people who are beginners to explore the springs with a guide first to know how to properly interact with its wildlife.

