Marion County Sheriff’s Office warns public of online dating scam

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are warning online dating users about a prevalent scam.

Deputies say two residents came forward after getting scammed by people they met on the website ourtime.com

The pair lost $200,000 combined.

Per the report, the scammers will ask to transition off the website and communicate through emails or phone calls.

Deputies say the scammer might claim to be in love with victims. The scammers then ask for money for an item such as a plane ticket to visit the subject.

Conversely, they might make up a story about an urgent situation to pressure the victims to send the money.

