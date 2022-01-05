North Central Florida Treasures: Sad Iron
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows us a little device designed and built in Ancient China.
Art Atkins gives us the history and for this flat iron that is known as a " Sad Iron. “
