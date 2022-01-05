Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures: Sad Iron

This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins owner of the Antique City Mall in...
This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows us a little device designed and built in Ancient China.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows us a little device designed and built in Ancient China.

Art Atkins gives us the history and for this flat iron that is known as a " Sad Iron. “

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures : Insect Catchers

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

After eight years, UF President Kent Fuchs announces plans to step down after this year.
University of Florida President Kent Fuchs announces plan to step down after this year
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Wildlife wednesday
Wildlife Wednesday: Florida Beaver
Horse capital
Horse Capital TV highlights its favorite moments from 2021