The Northern District of Florida was appointed a new U.S. Attorney

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new U.S. Attorney was appointed for the Northern District of Florida, and he’s a familiar face.

Jason Coody was selected as acting U.S. Attorney in March after the resignation of Larry Keefe.

Now, Attorney General Merrick Garland is selecting him to permanently fill the role.

His primary office will be in Tallahassee.

