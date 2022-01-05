Advertisement

Ocala Fire Rescue responds to mobile home fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Homeowners are thanking their dogs for saving their home and their lives.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews received a call about a fire in the Villas at Spanish Oaks early Monday morning.

Crews say when they arrived the flames were under a carport and the owners and dogs were out of the house .

The owners told crews that the dogs began barking and that alerted them about the fire, it allowed them to get out safely before the flames spread.

