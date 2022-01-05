Ocala Fire Rescue responds to mobile home fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Homeowners are thanking their dogs for saving their home and their lives.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews received a call about a fire in the Villas at Spanish Oaks early Monday morning.

Crews say when they arrived the flames were under a carport and the owners and dogs were out of the house .

The owners told crews that the dogs began barking and that alerted them about the fire, it allowed them to get out safely before the flames spread.

