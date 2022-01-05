Paige’s Kitchen: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The cold weather means you might be searching for comfort food, few things say that better than a big bowl of pasta.

This week on Paige’s Kitchen my good friend Alicia Fabiani joins us, by day she is a real estate agent but by night she is a graduate of the Lorenzo de Medici Institute in Florence. She makes the best pasta you’ve ever had.

Let’s take a look.

6.5 oz Dry Spaghetti (180g)

1 1/4 cups Guanciale (150g)

2 Egg Yolks

1 Whole Egg

1/8 Cups Pecorino Romano Cheese (15g)

1/4 Cups Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese (30g)

Put a large pot of water to boil (only salt if desired, but guanciale may have enough salt for this dish)

Cut Guanciale into strips or cook full slices then cut into strips. Place in a non-stick frying pan. Turn stove to medium heat and cook guanciale in its own fat, stirring or flipping occasionally. Once golden brown, remove from the pan and set on a paper towel to remove excess fat. Set the pan with the remaining fat aside.

Put the egg yolks and whole egg into a bowl. Cook eggs on top of a double boiler, whisking continuously to avoid overheating and scrambling them, but long enough to pasteurize them and cook to a safe temperature. When eggs become smooth, remove from heat.

Pour the strained guanciale fat in a thin stream into the eggs while whisking, to discretion (I typically use about a teaspoon +). Once combined, stir in 3/4 of the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and the Pecorino-Romano Cheese.

In the meantime, cook the spaghetti pasta until firm to the bite (a.k.a. al-dente). Drain the pasta, by using tongs and a strainer; save extra pasta water if needed for the egg mixture. In a large bowl add drained pasta, a little bit of the cooking water, the egg mixture, and half of the guanciale. Mix the spaghetti mixture with tongs until creamy, adding pasta water, little by little if the sauce is too thick.

Plate as desired and top with remaining guanciale and cheese.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.