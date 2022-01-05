Rare parrot stolen from Pet Supermarket in Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing a valuable bird.

They say this man stole a 4-thousand-dollar white-bellied parrot from a Pet Supermarket.

It happened around 5 p-m Tuesday at the Pet supermarket on U.S Highway 90.

