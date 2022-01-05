Advertisement

Rare parrot stolen from Pet Supermarket in Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing a valuable bird.

They say this man stole a 4-thousand-dollar white-bellied parrot from a Pet Supermarket.

It happened around 5 p-m Tuesday at the Pet supermarket on U.S Highway 90.

