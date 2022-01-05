Rare parrot stolen from Pet Supermarket in Lake City
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing a valuable bird.
They say this man stole a 4-thousand-dollar white-bellied parrot from a Pet Supermarket.
It happened around 5 p-m Tuesday at the Pet supermarket on U.S Highway 90.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.