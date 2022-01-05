School bus crash in Suwannee County leaves one student hospitalized

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash involving a school bus sent one Suwannee County student to the E.R. with minor injuries.

The bus was headed west on County Road 136 around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Another vehicle hit the side of the bus.

The bus drove to the north shoulder and came to a controlled stop.

TRENDING STORY: Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.