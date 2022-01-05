Sheriff Woods requests funding for renovations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the agenda at Tuesday’s Marion County Commission meeting, what to do with unspent money from the Sheriff’s 2019-2020 budget.

In April, roughly two million dollars of ‘turn back’ funds were set aside and earmarked for future improvement projects at the sheriff’s campus.

In Nov., the commission decided to save the final conversation for the budget process.

In a letter dated Dec. 23, Sheriff Woods asked for at least the third time to use those funds.

“When we’ve got such a hard time retaining deputies and bringing more deputies and police officers into our community...it’s kind of hard for me to say we’re going to spend a couple million dollars to gut out your building and make it better, make it more efficient,” Commissioner Jeff Gold said during the meeting.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the commission decided to table discussion and schedule a workshop with Sheriff Woods for a later date.

TV20 went to the sheriff’s office to see how the money would be used to renovate the county owned building if approved.

“This building was built in 1988. There were 180,000 people that lived in Marion County at that time now there’s three times that,” MCSO Public Relations Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

We saw storage rooms turned into crowded offices.

Another major concern, are the interview rooms.

“Providing the privacy and protection for our victims. A lot of our victims are brought here for interviews. The hallway there, it used to be a dead end, but now with the addition of Emergency Management and the Dispatch Center that is a throughway, which is not conducive to doing good solid interviews,” Bloom said.

As part of the voter approved Penny Sales Tax, the sheriff’s office is slated to receive improvements at the county jail, a new mobile command unit, and construction of a new forensics and evidence building.

