TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Calvin Davison (Forest)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Basketball has always been a lifelong passion for Forest High School’s Calvin Davison.

“I just love all the people you meet,” said Davison. “I love the game itself. It’s great.”

His love affair with the sport came from his father.

“He’s a coach, so that obviously helped, and got me in some summer camps and from there, just started playing on some school teams.”

In his senior season, Davison is the Wildcats three-point specialist. Through 14 games, he’s made 35 triples, while averaging 11 points and four rebounds per game.

Between his lethal jumper and on-court I.Q., he’s the kind of player every coach wants on their roster.

“He always just knows where to be,” said Forest Boys Basketball Head Coach Mike Hoffman. “We always have him on the floor. It’s hard to take him off the floor. He has an elite weapon of shooting the basketball, not many kids in high school have that weapon.”

Davison credits his dedication to his craft for his success on the court.

“I have a shooting machine at home, so somedays I’ll get on that. You can get up a lot of shots up to 1,000 or whatever, till you arms fall off. It’s just a mindset. You know you have to get up the shots in order to be a good shooter, so just keep getting reps and reps.”

When it comes to academics, Davison also nails it.

He’s got a 3.84 g.p.a., while being home schooled his entire life. Davison says he’s thought about attending public school, but likes the convenience of home.

“I love being home schooled. It gives me great flexibility to do whatever I need to do. It’s just my parents decision.”

When he’s not honing his game or studying, Davison’s working for his father’s lawn care business.

“I’ve done some big landscape jobs and stuff. On weekends or summer. I do it all. I mow yards and sometimes I do landscaping.”

However, Davison admits he doesn’t plan to make a career out of it.

“It’s hot, it’s dirty, so it’s not me. I like to be clean, so it’s not me, but it makes me money so I’ll do it and help him out.”

While Davison is undecided on a college or wheat he’ll major in, his outlook on the future is simple: Take each day one dribble at a time.

