ASO’s newly implemented body cameras provide a new layer of security for deputies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are currently training with their latest tech addition: body cameras.

The sheriff’s office signed a five-year contract with Body Worn utility, whose cameras are cell-phone based.

“Each of the deputies got a four-hour class on how to operate the body-worn camera [and] how to access the web-based system that allows us to access the videos,” said Lieutenant James Coonce.

The cameras will be connected to a mobile device inside patrol cars called a “rocket”. This allows the cellphone cameras to connect to wifi and upload footage to the web.

“We wanted it to mobile upload the videos so the deputy didn’t have to come back to the station,” said Lt. Coonce.

They also wanted the camera to be seamless with the vest deputies wear daily.

Coonce says these cameras will provide a valuable resource to deputies in the event they run into danger.

“Body Worn camera has a warn-down system on it which basically alerts all the users if a camera goes horizontal for more than a minute,” said Lt. Coonce, “it alerts there could be something wrong.

There are 190 Body Worn cameras and they are being used in the field now.

