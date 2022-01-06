Blue Future is holding a vigil and demonstration for democracy in remembrance of the January 6th Capitol riot last year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a vigil and demonstration for democracy in remembrance of the January 6th Capitol riot last year.

Volunteers from the Blue Future organization are inviting community members to come together to remember and prevent another violent and deadly attack.

Their hope is to gather all Americans, no matter the background, for a candlelight vigil and work towards a better future.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gainesville City Hall Plaza.

