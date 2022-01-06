Columbia County report: Lake City leaders prepare to meet city manager finalists, county sees second-highest graduation rate statewide

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - While Lake City leaders prepared to meet the two finalists for the city manager position in-person, Columbia County residents gathered today to honor the man who introduced Pickleball to Lake City.

Residents honor Chip Lynch

Dozens of people gathered at the Richardson Community Center in Lake City to honor the life of chip lynch on Thursday morning.

Lynch died in the summer of 2019. Chip and his wife Donna are credited for introducing the sport of Pickleball with a makeshift court in their driveway.

After the sport gained popularity, the Lynch couple worked with Lake City leaders to bring tournaments to town and get courts built behind the community center.

Donna now lives in The Villages, but traveled to Lake City for the ceremony.

Lake City City Council prepares to meet finalists

Lake City leaders are getting ready to meet the two finalists for the city manager position in-person.

A meet-and-greet is scheduled for Glen Adams on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at city hall.

Due to COVID-19, leaders suggest attendees wear a mask.

A special city council meeting will be held Saturday so council members can conduct one-on-one and group interviews with Adams.

Thomas Thomas will visit Lake City next weekend for a meet-and-greet and interview.

CCSD registers record-high graduation rates

The Columbia County School District showed the second-highest graduation rates in the state.

With a graduation rate of 95.6% the county ranked above the state average.

That is an increase of 0.2% compared to 2021.

