Former NFL player sentenced six months in prison for fraud

Portis admitted that he conspired with other former NFL players to submit false expense claims...
Portis admitted that he conspired with other former NFL players to submit false expense claims to a fund that was intended to help retired football players pay for medical expenses not covered by insurance.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, KY. (WCJB) - A NFL running back was sentenced in a federal courtroom in Lexington Thursday to six months in federal prison and six months of home detention after he admitted to conspiring with others to defraud an NFL health care account.

Clinton Portis admitted that he conspired with other former NFL players to submit false expense claims to a fund that was intended to help retired football players pay for medical expenses not covered by insurance.

Portis’ sentence will start in March when he’s required to self-report to a prison facility.

He’ll serve his six months of home detention after his prison time ends, he’ll also be on supervised release for three years after his prison sentence ends.

