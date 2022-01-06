Gainesville City Commissioners are meeting to discuss plans for distributing the American Rescue Plan Act funding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is holding a special meeting to discuss plans for distributing the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Their agenda includes reviewing the funding categories, deciding on a spending limit, and prioritizing projects within those categories.

The list of possible areas receiving funding includes public health, services to disproportionately impacted communities, infrastructure, and administrative.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

