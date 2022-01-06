Gainesville city commissioners reinstate vaccine incentive for city employees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville employees will now get the money they were promised for getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Commissioners voted unanimously on a three part motion, proposed by Commissioner Harvey Ward and seconded by Commissioner David Arreola.

The proposal includes paying two-hundred and fifty dollars to city employees who have received the vaccine or plan to receive it.

Commissioners promised the same two hundred and fifty dollar incentive back in August, but made the decision to to rescind their vaccine policy and the cash incentive went with it.

As part of the new motion, commissioners will also provide every city worker with two at-home Covid-19 testing kits.

“Every time there is a spike there will be a dearth of home test kits for Covid, so I want to be a source for our workers to access home test kits” said Commissioner Ward.

Testing kits will be available through mail or at the employee’s supervisors office.

“Its good for us as an organization, us as workers, for their families and therefore all our neighbors” said Commissioner Ward.

The at-home testing kits and vaccine incentive will be paid for with the help of American Rescue Plan Act(ARPA) funds.

“These are ARPA eligible and exactly what ARPA was designed to do. So I believe this is the exact funding source” said Mayor Lauren Poe.

The final motion requests the University of Florida to reinstate the Screen, Test and Protect program that includes a Covid dashboard.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.