Advertisement

Gator men’s basketball team get rocked by Alabama in second half, loses 83-70

Florida commits 12 turnovers in the second half to lose control vs. Tide
Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) brings the ball up past Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22)...
Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) brings the ball up past Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators had a promising start to their SEC opener on Wednesday night against No. 15 Alabama, but stumbled out of the gate in the second half and never recovered in an 83-70 loss to the Crimson Tide. The loss is Florida’s fourth in the last seven games since a 6-0 start.

Colin Castleton led Florida with 19 points, and CJ Felder added 12 as the Gators led 36-33 at halftime on 50 percent shooting. However, Florida missed its first eight shots to begin the second half and had fewer field goals (9) than turnovers (12) in the final 20 minutes.

Alabama (11-3 overall, 2-0 SEC) took advantage, soaring past Florida with a 16-4 run. Juwan Gary and Jahvon Quinerly each tallied 19 points to lead the Crimson Tide. Alabama also scored 21 points off Gator turnovers and outscored Florida in the paint, 40-26.

The matchup against Alabama was not originally supposed to be the SEC opener, but Florida was unable to play at Ole Miss last Wednesday due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. All players were available against the Crimson Tide.

The early SEC schedule does Florida no favors. The Gators’ next two games are also against ranked opponents. Florida travels to No. 9 Auburn on Saturday and then hosts No. 21 LSU next Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

Gainesville High School players warm up at Citizen's Field before their game against Eastside...
Hurricanes blank Rams 1-0
Calvin Davison prepares to shoot a free throw at Forest's practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Calvin Davison (Forest)
Scholar Athlete Calvin Davison
P.K. Yonge School, Tues.
Boys soccer: P.K. Yonge blanks Fort White, reaches 12-1-1 overall