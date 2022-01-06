Gator men’s basketball team get rocked by Alabama in second half, loses 83-70

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators had a promising start to their SEC opener on Wednesday night against No. 15 Alabama, but stumbled out of the gate in the second half and never recovered in an 83-70 loss to the Crimson Tide. The loss is Florida’s fourth in the last seven games since a 6-0 start.

Colin Castleton led Florida with 19 points, and CJ Felder added 12 as the Gators led 36-33 at halftime on 50 percent shooting. However, Florida missed its first eight shots to begin the second half and had fewer field goals (9) than turnovers (12) in the final 20 minutes.

Alabama (11-3 overall, 2-0 SEC) took advantage, soaring past Florida with a 16-4 run. Juwan Gary and Jahvon Quinerly each tallied 19 points to lead the Crimson Tide. Alabama also scored 21 points off Gator turnovers and outscored Florida in the paint, 40-26.

The matchup against Alabama was not originally supposed to be the SEC opener, but Florida was unable to play at Ole Miss last Wednesday due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. All players were available against the Crimson Tide.

The early SEC schedule does Florida no favors. The Gators’ next two games are also against ranked opponents. Florida travels to No. 9 Auburn on Saturday and then hosts No. 21 LSU next Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.