Governor DeSantis plans to release new COVID-19 testing guidance that contradicts CDC recommendations

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis says he plans to release new COVID-19 testing guidance that contradicts CDC recommendations.

During a press conference in Osceola County today, the Governor said his administration will advise people not to get tested unless they have Coronavirus symptoms.

He stressed tests would not be withheld from other people who want to get tested.

“What these guidelines are going to point out is what is high-value testing and what is low-value testing. High value would be if someone is at risk. 75-years-old let’s say, has a condition develops symptoms you want a quick test so you can then treat.”

The CDC recommends getting tested after being exposed to someone with COVID or if you’re symptomatic.

